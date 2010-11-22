Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:50 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Hits, Kills 73-Year-Old Bicyclist in Santa Maria

The man dies at the scene as a result of his injuries

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | November 22, 2010 | 8:32 p.m.

A 73-year-old Santa Maria man died Monday after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle at Betteravia and Sinton roads in Santa Maria.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the accident shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters attempted to revive the man, but he died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to Capt. David Sadecki, a spokesman for County Fire.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The department was assisted by the Guadalupe Fire Department, AMR, the California Highway Patrol and the Guadalupe Police Department.

