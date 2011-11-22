CSU Channel Islands Business School to Host TASER International’s Thomas Smith

Dec. 2 event includes lunch and is free and open to the public

The Martin V. Smith School of Business & Economics at CSU Channel Islands will host Thomas Smith, chairman of the board and co-founder of TASER International, during its fall speaker series to be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 in Salon A on the CI campus.

As co-founder of the world’s leading manufacturer of electronic control devices, Smith is credited with founding a start-up company of seven employees in 1993 to one with more than 350 employees that manufacturers and innovates technology used by more than 16,200 international, federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and the U.S. military.

The speaker series programs are sponsored by the Business Advisory Council of the MVS School of Business & Economics.

Please RSVP by clicking here. For more information, contact events coordinator Merissa Stith at 805.437.8548 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.