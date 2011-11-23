Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:45 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Hosting Holiday Nature Craft Workshop for Families

Participants of the Dec. 10 event can create items using materials from nature

By Joni Kelly for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. | November 23, 2011 | 10:54 a.m.

Article Image
Families are invited to create old-fashioned crafts items at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. (Santa Barbara Botanic Garden photo)

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is pleased to present a Holiday Family Nature Craft Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 in the Garden Courtyard, 1212 Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara.

Gather family, friends and neighbors for this fun annual event!

Participants will enjoy creating old-fashioned crafts items using materials gathered from nature, including unique wreaths, ornaments, wrapping paper and more. Steaming hot cider and cookies are included.

This class is taught by Judy Sanregret, Joan Evans and others in the Education Department. Sanregret, the garden’s director of education, graduated from UCSB and taught elementary school in Northern California for 25 years. She is a certified Master Gardener and a Garden Docent. Teaching classes for children and families is one of her favorite things.

“I just love teaching this particular craft workshop,” she said. “It is a great opportunity for families to do something together, create beautiful items, and get into the holiday spirit — all for a very reasonable price.”

The cost is $25 for a SBBG member family (up to four), $5 for each additional person, or $30 for a nonmember family (up to four), and $7 for each addition person. To register, call 805.682.4726 x02; email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or click here and then click on “classes.”

— Joni Kelly is the communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 