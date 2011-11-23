Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Hosting Holiday Nature Craft Workshop for Families

Participants of the Dec. 10 event can create items using materials from nature

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is pleased to present a Holiday Family Nature Craft Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 in the Garden Courtyard, 1212 Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara.

Gather family, friends and neighbors for this fun annual event!

Participants will enjoy creating old-fashioned crafts items using materials gathered from nature, including unique wreaths, ornaments, wrapping paper and more. Steaming hot cider and cookies are included.

This class is taught by Judy Sanregret, Joan Evans and others in the Education Department. Sanregret, the garden’s director of education, graduated from UCSB and taught elementary school in Northern California for 25 years. She is a certified Master Gardener and a Garden Docent. Teaching classes for children and families is one of her favorite things.

“I just love teaching this particular craft workshop,” she said. “It is a great opportunity for families to do something together, create beautiful items, and get into the holiday spirit — all for a very reasonable price.”

The cost is $25 for a SBBG member family (up to four), $5 for each additional person, or $30 for a nonmember family (up to four), and $7 for each addition person. To register, call 805.682.4726 x02; email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or click here and then click on “classes.”

— Joni Kelly is the communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.