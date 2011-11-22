Holiday Dreams Come True with December’s 1st Thursday

Visit downtown Santa Barbara for an evening filled with free art, culture, music and fun! First Thursday on Dec. 1 will include more than 40 cultural art venues eager to show off new exhibits, artist receptions, demonstrations and live music.

The holiday season is in full force at this month’s 1st Thursday. Delightful holiday music is streaming through your head, shopping hours have been extended and holiday cheer is popping up everywhere you turn.

Start off your holiday 1st Thursday at FastFrame Santa Barbara, where local artist Chris Potter will feature his plein air landscape painting that makes the perfect gift for a loved one. Potter will be painting from 4 to 6 p.m. under the holiday tree lights on State Street next to FastFrame.

Stroll on over to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art where Quire of Voyces will perform choral music of the renaissance and modern age at 6:30 p.m. in Ludington Court. Then skip on over to Sullivan Goss to view the annual exhibit “100 Grand,” which is a great time to make fine art a part of life for someone you love during the holiday season.

In the true holiday spirit, 33 Jewels will feature artwork of Dream Foundation recipient Michael Orchowski. Orchowski is in the advanced stages of ALS and has a wish to have an art exhibit of this work. Stop by to help fulfill Orchowski’s dream as all proceeds will be donated to the Dream Foundation.

Continue over to the Santa Barbara Historical Museum to view its exhibit “Treasures: Recent Acquisitions to the Permanent Collections.” A historical carousel will be available for small children and as well as live holiday music by The Holiday Horns for all to enjoy.

While 1st Thursday offers extraordinary exhibits and paintings indoors, be sure to check out the performance art and live music outdoors. The Santa Barbara Drama Club will be strolling up and down State Street providing yuletide cheer through the joy of music and short theater skits. The Santa Barbara Revels will present highlights from this year’s production The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice on the Marshalls patio. Be sure to check out the holiday tree decorating station on the patio, where you can help deck the halls with handmade ornaments for two community holiday trees.

Continue over to Casa de la Guerra to view a wall-sized photography show by Ciro Coelho titled “Travelbooks: Sao Paulo.” Wrap up your festive 1st Thursday at the Paseo Nuevo Center Court as you enjoy the sounds of the Adam Phillips Band, which will perform a holiday set of music.

Not sure where to begin your evening? The Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative will lead a curated Art Crawl that will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Wall Space Gallery, 113 W. Ortega St.

All of these attractions and many more are free during 1st Thursday on Dec. 1. With more than 40 stops on this month’s 1st Thursday map, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Click here for more information and a complete listing of the specific programming offered at each gallery as well as all public performances and interactive exhibits.

— Kim Mercado is the marketing and event coordinator for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.