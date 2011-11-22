Jacky Lopez Virtual Assistant Services Launches in Santa Barbara

Jacky Lopez Virtual Assistant, Social Media and Web Development Services, a new virtual services business offering solutions for professionals, small businesses and organizations, has launched in Santa Barbara.

The firm offers a variety of professional solutions and services to clients nationwide, on a per project basis.

With six years of experience as a Web developer and founder of the Central Coast Women’s Network, Lopez offers the wide skill base, knowledge and resources to assist and guide both professionals and established businesses through online project management, offering help and advice with everything from social media presence to successful website launch and market research.

The company also partners with small-business entrepreneurs to maximize their immediate efficiency and long-term prosperity, and it provides quality business solutions including Web and blog design, research and information services, custom Web apps design, project management, sales and marketing support, and administrative services.

“Jacky Lopez Virtual Assistant, Social Media and Web Development Services is committed to developing and cultivating long-term professional business relationships based on common goals and objectives,” Lopez said. “We strive to provide quality service and innovative support for all aspects of our clients’ endeavors, based on the highest level of standards, professionalism, honesty and integrity.”

Client support and satisfaction is extremely important to the company.

“We work with our clients on an individual basis and tailor our solutions and services to fit our clients’ needs,” Lopez said. “We are dedicated to ensuring that our services will reduce significantly our clients’ costs, by saving them time and money while increasing their income and productivity.”

Click here or call 805.467.6777 for more information about Jacky Lopez Virtual Assistant, Social Media and Web Development Services.