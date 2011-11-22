Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 11:02 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Jacky Lopez Virtual Assistant Services Launches in Santa Barbara

Company offers support for professionals, small businesses and organizations

By Jacky Lopez Virtual Assistant, Social Media and Web Development Services | November 22, 2011 | 2:32 p.m.

Jacky Lopez Virtual Assistant, Social Media and Web Development Services, a new virtual services business offering solutions for professionals, small businesses and organizations, has launched in Santa Barbara.

The firm offers a variety of professional solutions and services to clients nationwide, on a per project basis.

With six years of experience as a Web developer and founder of the Central Coast Women’s Network, Lopez offers the wide skill base, knowledge and resources to assist and guide both professionals and established businesses through online project management, offering help and advice with everything from social media presence to successful website launch and market research.

The company also partners with small-business entrepreneurs to maximize their immediate efficiency and long-term prosperity, and it provides quality business solutions including Web and blog design, research and information services, custom Web apps design, project management, sales and marketing support, and administrative services.

“Jacky Lopez Virtual Assistant, Social Media and Web Development Services is committed to developing and cultivating long-term professional business relationships based on common goals and objectives,” Lopez said. “We strive to provide quality service and innovative support for all aspects of our clients’ endeavors, based on the highest level of standards, professionalism, honesty and integrity.”

Client support and satisfaction is extremely important to the company.

“We work with our clients on an individual basis and tailor our solutions and services to fit our clients’ needs,” Lopez said. “We are dedicated to ensuring that our services will reduce significantly our clients’ costs, by saving them time and money while increasing their income and productivity.”

Click here or call 805.467.6777 for more information about Jacky Lopez Virtual Assistant, Social Media and Web Development Services.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 