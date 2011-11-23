Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:48 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Shoppers on Their Marks for Black Friday Mad Dash

Residents may gobble up holiday sales even earlier with many local stores planning to open on Thanksgiving, but not everyone's in the spirit

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | November 23, 2011 | 1:48 a.m.

Santa Barbara shopper Shirley Jochim plans to join the Black Friday frenzy at 5 a.m.

The elderly grandmother said she has been doing it for years, and that she has to “sharpen her elbows” before her chaotic shopping spree.

“Crowds don’t bother me,” Jochim said as she shopped at the State Street Macy’s with her family Tuesday afternoon.

In fact, Jochim said she tries to outsmart the crowds by hiding coveted merchandise Wednesday night.

“Why should you have to pay top price?” she said.

Opportunistic shoppers may have to start their mad dash even earlier depending on where they shop, with some stores doing their best to transform Black Friday into Black Thursday.

Walmart, Toys R Us and Kmart are a few of the stores that will open at 10 p.m. Thursday, while Target, Best Buy, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Old Navy and Express will open at midnight.

Chain stores have been opening their doors earlier for several years, but this is the first time most stores have opened on Thanksgiving. Several Macy’s employees said they didn’t think a midnight opening would lure more customers.

“I don’t think it will be that busy, but I don’t mind coming in at midnight,” a State Street Macy’s sales associate said. “I get paid time-and-a-half, and I get the rest of the day off.”

Mike Martz of Hayes Commercial Group said it’s a tactic that has created more buzz but won’t necessarily translate to increased sales.

An employee at the Old Navy on State Street said she isn’t excited about “staying up 48 hours straight.” All Old Navy stores are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and again at midnight for Black Friday, which prompted a Change.org petition written by April Porter.

“Many of these employees, including my sister, are forced to work on this national holiday and then come back a few hours later for Black Friday,” Porter wrote. “It is completely unfair to force someone to spend time away from their families in order to gain a sale.”

Nebraska resident Anthony Hardwick launched another online petition aimed at Target that has garnered nearly 200,000 signatures.

“I sympathize with them,” Radius Group general manager Brian Johnson said. “There’s no reason for stores to open earlier.”

Regardless of how early stores open, no discount will entice Santa Barbara shopper Jamie Bradford.

“I think you have to be a little insane to shop then,” she said.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 