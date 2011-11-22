Warming Centers for Homeless to Open for Thanksgiving

Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara and St. Michael's University Church in Isla Vista will be available all night Thursday

Local warming centers will be available for the homeless on Thanksgiving evening now that two churches have opened their doors.

The Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St., and St. Michael’s University Church, 6586 Picasso Road in Isla Vista, will allow people to take shelter all night.

Both centers will be open from 6 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

A 20 percent chance of rain is expected Thursday, with lows dipping into the 40s in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Coordinator Ed Wesson said that though the warming centers are usually only open when two consecutive nights of rain are expected, “we want to kick off Thanksgiving with a great holiday spirit.”

For more information about the warming centers, call Wesson at 805.324.2372.

