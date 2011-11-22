Santa Barbara Women Indicted in Isla Vista Homicide

A grand jury has indicted two Santa Barbara women on charges of accessory to homicide in a deadly stabbing in Isla Vista last May.

Karen Medina, 21, and Maria Consuelo Vargas, 29, were arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on Oct. 21, with bail set at $500,000. Both women were released after posting bail on Oct. 28.

Vargas’ brother, 20-year-old Benjamin Vargas of Santa Barbara County, is facing murder charges in the stabbing and killing of 26-year-old Vincent Velasquez during a violent confrontation about 12:30 a.m. on May 15.

Medina, Benjamin Vargas’ girlfriend, is accused of assaulting the victim during the attack. Maria Vargas is accused of driving the car from which the suspects fled the scene.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said the information was withheld until the grand jury indictment was unsealed.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.