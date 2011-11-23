Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:51 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Department Vehicles Vandalized; Investigators Reviewing Surveillance Video

Vandals shatter a back window, slash tires and scratch the paint, causing more than $2,300 in damage

By Drew Sugars for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | November 23, 2011 | 12:32 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is reviewing surveillance footage after two patrol cars and a third department vehicle were vandalized over the weekend.

The three vehicles were parked for the weekend in the Superior Court complex parking lot in Santa Maria near the intersection of Miller and Cook streets.

Shortly after noon Saturday, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy noticed the back window of the sheriff’s Civil Bureau vehicle was shattered. Upon closer inspection, he discovered that two sheriff’s patrol cars parked nearby had their tires slashed.

During the ensuing investigation, sheriff’s deputies identified several deep scratches on the vehicles. In one case, the vandals had scratched into the paint, a reference to a local criminal street gang.

The Sheriff’s Department is investigating. Damage is estimated to cost at least $2,300 to repair.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
