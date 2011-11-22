Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:57 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

Susan Ann Darley: Don’t Die with Your Dream Still in You

Taking a leap of faith is never easy, but believe enough in yourself to try it

By Susan Ann Darley, Noozhawk Columnist | November 22, 2011 | 7:22 p.m.

A friend of mine decided it was time to increase the amount he was charging for his services.

This was his cliff to jump off of — his act of faith. Except the phone rang and it was an old client who refused to honor his new rate. Out of fear he grasped at the old and took the job.

The next day the phone rang. It was a new client who would have been happy to pay his new rate, except now he couldn’t take it for he was still operating in the old with his back to the cliff.

Wherever you are, when you have moments of clarity that show you who you are and what to do next — push the save button and do it. The temptation to slip back into comfortable, yet well-worn shoes and replay old tapes that erase your new identity is far too easy.

The problem with an act of faith is that there is no guarantee upfront. Letting go is never easy.

It’s like the trapeze artist who must let go of one bar before catching the other. For a brief moment, there is nothing tangible to hold on to. Being suspended in midair without any props is definitely scary. So is dying with your dream still inside you.

Do you have a dream that needs to be re-energized? Are you willing to take a leap of faith to follow it?

Look at the word scared. All you have to do is reverse the letters c and a and it spells sacred. Wouldn’t you go to any length to protect what is sacred?

Believe in yourself, your dreams. Pour your heart and soul into them. Courageously work to bring them to life. The world needs them.

The world needs you.

Susan Ann Darley is a creativity coach and writer who works with artists, creatives and entrepreneurs to re-energize their careers and redesign their personal lives. Click here to read her blog. Follow her on Twitter: @Coach7700. For more information, click here, e-mail her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.845.3036.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 