Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 11:05 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Turner Foundation Honors Police Chief Cam Sanchez with Protectors Award

He is recognized for his efforts to improve safety for the Westside and the Village of Santa Barbara

By Jon Wilson for the Turner Foundation | November 22, 2011 | 4:42 p.m.

Each year, the Turner Foundation, which is committed to “Community Transformation,” serves a Thanksgiving dinner for residents of the Village of Santa Barbara and friends of the foundation.

At this year’s dinner, at which about 200 people were served last Friday night, Dr. Jon Wilson, chairman of the Board of Directors, presented a Protectors Award to Santa Barbara Police Chief Sanchez for facilitating the use of office space at the Village Apartments by his officers, an idea that has substantially decreased crime on the Westside during the past five years, and for his ceaseless efforts to make Santa Barbara a safer community.

The plaque being presented to Chief Sanchez reads: From the Village at Santa Barbara: “Presented to Police Chief Cam Sanchez in recognition and thanksgiving for your dedication, creativity, leadership and support in creating a safer Santa Barbara community. Thanksgiving 2011. The Turner Foundation, since 1958. ‘For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ Jer. 29:11.”

During the fall of 2006, Sanchez was teaching a criminal justice class at Westmont College in Montecito. He shared that in his previous position as police chief they cut the crime rate by establishing a police substation in the high crime area of the city.

After the class, one of the students, Jonny Wilson, son of Dr. Jon Wilson, asked the chief if he would be interested in creating a substation on the Westside of Santa Barbara. He was excited about the possibility, so Jonny Wilson contacted his brother Dean, who was in charge of the relocation of the Rose Garden Village Foundation from Riverside to Santa Barbara — soon to become the Turner Foundation.

Through collaborative efforts, Dean Wilson and Chief Sanchez established an office space in one of the rooms of the Community Center at the completely renovated Village of Santa Barbara. The office space is voluntary utilized by officers to finish reports or take short breaks.

According to most of the longtime village residents, severe crime has diminished since this time. The village has transformed from a haven for drug dealers, where people rarely let their children outside, into a safe community for its residents. Currently, the needs of the Westside have changed and the office space utilized by officers has been replaced by a children’s library of more than 1,000 volumes and a very active tutoring center led by a few Westmont graduates and other community members.

— Jon Wilson is chairman of the board for the Turner Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 