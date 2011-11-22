TV Tower Road in Los Padres National Forest Closing for 11 Days

Construction work is scheduled from Nov. 28 through Dec. 8

Los Padres National Forest officials announced Tuesday plans to close TV Tower Road (No. 29S28), along the West Cuesta Ridge off Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo, to the public from Nov. 28 through Dec. 8.

Construction activities in the area will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28 and operate weekdays through Thursday, Dec. 8.

Throughout this 11-day period, the public will not be permitted to access TV Tower Road or the West Cuesta Ridge area.

For more information, call project team leader Donna Toth at 805.925.9538.

— Joe Pasinato is a spokesman for the Los Padres National Forest.