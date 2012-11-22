Two Drivers in Critical Condition After Collision

Two drivers are in critical condition at Cottage Hospital after police say one driver ran a red light, causing a collision.

According to Santa Maria police Sgt. Jack Dunn, a 2005 Dodge Durango was negotiating a southbound turn onto Broadway from westbound Morrison Avenue when it was struck by a 2001 Hyundai Sonata traveling northbound on Broadway.

Dunn said police determined that the driver of the Sonata ran a red light, causing the collision, which occurred about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. He said both vehicles sustained major damage.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital.

