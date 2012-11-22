Garden Court Seniors Spread Joy with Colorful Floral Arrangements

Garden Court residents embrace the opportunity to show care and support for those in our community who may not have family or loved ones nearby, by designing floral arrangements that are then delivered by Dream Foundation volunteers to patients and residents of organizations such as Cottage Hospital and Serenity House, as well as those in senior living communities and nursing homes.

The floral arranging activity was introduced by Garden Court Resident Services director Charlene Fletcher, who has a background in floral arrangement design for weddings. Now, in collaboration with the Dream Foundation’s Flower Empower program, this beautiful compassionate work is now able to reach more people in need in the community.

During Flower Empower, residents are taught how to make beautiful bouquets for those in the community who would welcome a touch of color and brightness, especially important during the holiday season when some are without friends or family.

Fresh flowers are provided through the Dream Foundation’s Flower Empower program that provides Garden Court seniors with flowers donated from local Carpinteria growers: Westerly Orchids, Florabundance, B&H Flowers and Ever-Bloom as well as from local Trader Joe’s stores.

Once the seniors have completed their creations, Dream Foundation volunteers then deliver them to local hospitals, hospices, cancer centers and personal residences. Some Garden Court residents also hand-knit goods to give to cancer patients and others in need.

Garden Court will also be having its 12th Annual Holiday Party and Resident Craft Fair from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 1116 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara. This event will include a holiday tree auction, music by the Inner Light Choir, festive food and handmade crafts by residents that will be for sale.

For more information or to RSVP, contact executive director Chris Tucker at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.884.0095.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing Garden Court.