Goleta Valley Art Association Presents ‘Picassos for Peanuts’

The Goleta Valley Art Association invites the community to visit it at the Goleta Valley Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The “Picassos for Peanuts” December Art Show runs from Nov. 30 through Jan. 4 and is located in the Goleta Library Community Events Room.

A reception and sale will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14. There is no juror for this reduced price show.

More than 40 new works of art of watercolor, collage and oil paintings will be featured. Come and see these beautiful creations by many award-winning local artists.

To purchase paintings, call the Goleta Valley Art Association at 805.569.2721. Click here to view upcoming events. Call the library at 805.964.7878 for hours.

— Colleen Janée represents the Goleta Valley Art Association.