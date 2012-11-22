Man Injured in Possible Drive-By Shooting in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting early Thursday that left one man injured.

Officers responded to Marian Regional Medical Center shortly after midnight to talk with the victim, who arrived there by private vehicle, according to Sgt. Jack Dunn.

He said the victim provided little information, but did tell police that he was walking home in the 600 block of West Cypress Street when a white, four-door Acura pulled up to him and the front passenger fired one shot from a gun, striking his upper torso. There is no suspect description.

Dunn said the gunshot wound was not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department at 805.928.3781 x495.

