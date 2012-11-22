Crews Restore Power to Santa Barbara’s Waterfront Area

Southern California Edison has restored power to an area affected by an outage earlier Thursday.
More than 300 customers were experiencing power outages in Santa Barbara’s waterfront area as of 9:26 a.m. Thursday.
As of 11:30 a.m., those outages had been removed from SCE’s outage map.
An earlier update from SCE’s outages webpage reported that the outage started at 3:25 a.m. Thursday, listing the source as “equipment problems.”
