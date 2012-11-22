Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 7:16 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Students Make Ceramic Art Bowls to Help Feed the Hungry

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | November 22, 2012 | 6:25 p.m.

Ernest Righetti High School students used ceramic art skills to raise more than $3,600 for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to ensure the less fortunate have food to eat this holiday season throughout the Santa Maria Valley.

The school’s second annual Empty Bowls Project involved more than 200 students who decided to learn about recycled clay and community service.

The event, which recently occurred at the Santa Maria Fair Park, also featured several local chefs who filled the students’ colorful and individualized ceramic creations with a delicious variety of soups. The bowls sold for $25 each, and St. Joseph’s High School also participated.

The clay scrapes were donated by Allan Hancock College ceramics instructor Bob Nichols and $500 from the Santa Barbara County Education Office to help out with special clay paint and glaze.

“We all feel inspired about being able to feed the community,’’ said ERHS art teacher LeeAnne Del Rio, adding that the students never gave up until their creations were completed.

ERHS senior Owen Iness described the project as challenging. His creation was a tree, colored green and brown.

“A tree represents life and food to me,’’ Iness said. “It was a lot harder than it looked ... but it was worth it.’‘

— Kenny Klein represents the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 