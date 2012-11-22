Suspect Arrested in Strong-Armed Robbery in Santa Maria

A Santa Maria man was arrested as a suspect in a strong-armed robbery Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

Anthony Wayne Hayley, 44, of Santa Maria was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a charges of robbery and violation of parole.

Officers responded to the scene about 2:30 p.m.

The victim, a 23-year-old Santa Maria man, was robbed of his wallet, and the victim and witnesses were chasing the suspect, who fled on a bicycle, according to Sgt. Chris Nartatez.

He said officers apprehended the suspect a few blocks away.

The stolen wallet was recovered, Nartatez said, and the victim was not injured.

