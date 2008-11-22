Basketball: Cal Poly Pomona Rides Early Lead to Win Over Westmont

POMONA — Cal Poly Pomona senior Walter Thompson scored a career-high 19 points and Dahir Nasser and Larry Gordon each scored in double figures as the Broncos defeated visiting Westmont, 77-62, in a nonconference men’s basketball game Saturday.
Pomona, now 2-0 overall, led from the outset and owned a 43-23 halftime lead. The Broncos fired 56.7 percent from the floor (17 of 30) in the first half and held the Warriors to just seven field goals in the opening 20 minutes. Pomona outrebounded the Warriors, 40-28.
Westmont’s Dan Rasp scored a game-high 20 points on the strength of 10-of-13 from the free-throw line.
Mark Reinhiller is Cal Poly Pomona’s sports information director.