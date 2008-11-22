Soccer: Vaqueros Fall in Overtime, 1-0

SAN DIEGO — SBCC had lots of scoring chances in Saturday’s opening round of the Southern Cal women’s soccer regional, but San Diego Mesa tallied the only goal in the first minute of overtime en route to a 1-0 victory.

The 10th-seeded Vaqueros end their season with a 13-3-5 record.

“The girls played very well, we were the only one going forward,” said Vaqueros coach John Sisterson. “We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities.”

Chelsea Nielsen had a good scoring chance for SBCC in the first half and Danna Wahlund’s header went just over the crossbar. In the second half, Maria Johansen got free on a through ball but shot it wide.

“I’m proud of the girls,” Sisterson said. “We went down battling. We walked off the field with our heads held high.”

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College’s sports information specialist.