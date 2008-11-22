Tennis: Dos Pueblos’ Stratman, Cano Fall in CIF Regionals

Dos Pueblos’ Lauren Stratman (No. 9 Girls 14s) and Erica Cano (No. 95 Girls 18s), finalists in the Channel League Singles Tournament, qualified for spots in the Girls CIF Individual Tennis Regionals at Cate. Under calm and sunny surroundings, the players put on their game faces, focused on their talented opponents, and played brilliant tennis.

In the first round, Cano faced off against Abigail Phillips of Oaks Christian. After a tough first set loss, she took charge of the match and changed the momentum, taking the next set handily to push for a third-set 10-point match tie-breaker. Cano won that round 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-6). In her second round, she battled hard against Nisha Leelavanich (No. 144 Girls 18s) of Chaminade. Again, the match went three sets, but resulted in a 6-1, 2-6, 0-1 (6-10) loss for Cano.

On another court, Stratman went three rounds. In her first round, she squared off against Lauren Boone of Marlborough, winning 6-0, 6-0. In her second round, she battled Sonia Landeros (No. 166 Girls 16s) of Rio Mesa, and won 6-2, 6-1. In the third round, she stepped up all of her shots to meet Maravick Mamiit (No. 22 Girls 18s) of South Pasadena. Both players used a variety of shots and covered the court with great footwork and speed. Mamiit’s spin serve won her a lot of points. The set scores do not indicate how well the match was played. In the end, Mamiit prevailed, 6-2, 6-2.

Way to go Chargers!

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.