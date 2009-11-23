Architectural Foundation Welcomes New President, Treasurer

Mark Wienke and Greg Rech were recently elected to serve the Santa Barbara nonprofit

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara recently elected Mark Wienke as its president and Greg Rech as its treasurer.

Wienke earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Illinois-Chicago.

After working for firms in Chicago and Washington D.C., he started his own architectural practice in 1998.

Wienke has designed a diverse variety of projects, from high-rise office buildings, hotels and government centers to custom homes, condominium and affordable housing complexes.

He is a past professor in the UCSB Environmental Design program; past president of the American Institute of Architects-Santa Barbara Chapter; a past director of the AIA California Council, and past chairman of the Architectural Board of Review for the city of Santa Barbara.

Rech is a licensed architect and a partner in the local firm of Architects West.

In addition to his role as treasurer, Rech has volunteered as a docent for the foundation’s Domingo Walking Tour since its inception. He also was involved in the original planning, research and writing of the Domingo Tour.

Rech served as president of the American Institute of Architects-Santa Barbara Chapter during the 150th anniversary year of the national organization, and he continues to represent AIASB at the state level with AIA California Council.