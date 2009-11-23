Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 7:00 am | Mostly Cloudy 49º

 
 
 
 

Margo Kline: Shanghai Symphony Brings Rainbow of Musical Colors

The orchestra and soloists command the stage in CAMA's opener at The Granada

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Contributor | November 23, 2009 | 10:12 p.m.

The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra brought a wealth of musical colors to The Granada on Friday night, in the opening presentation of the Community Arts and Music Association’s 2009-10 season.

The Granada proved an ideal venue for the orchestra’s sumptuous sound, both in western and eastern musical selections. The musicians, the instruments and the concert preparation were all superlative.

The first half of the program was Russian, Modest Mussorgsky and Sergei Rachmaninoff, western music wholly embraced by the Chinese performers. The second half was given over to contemporary Chinese composer Qigang Chen’s Iris Devoilee (“iris unveiled”), a nine-part orchestral concerto that featured the full symphony, plus Chinese instruments and two sopranos.

Long Yu conducted the massive orchestra, and the young and purposeful Yuja Wang, 22, was the soloist in Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto. Wang, lovely and graceful, was in no way delicate in her approach to this mighty concerto. She has performed with the New York Philharmonic and the Academy of St. Martin’s in the Fields, among many other orchestras, and gave a powerful reading of this powerful work.

The orchestra itself also was commanding. The cello and double bass sections were immense, giving string passages unusual depth and strength. All of the sections were fine, but these low strings seemed especially noteworthy.

The evening began with Mussorgsky’s Prelude to the opera Khovanshchina, known as “Dawn on the Moscow River.” The composer’s other opera, Boris Godunov, is more familiar, but many of the Khovanshchina melodies, including this one, are harmonically and thematically lovely. Mussorgsky was one of The Five, the aggregation of Russian composers that also included Mily Balakirev, Cesar Cui, Alexander Borodin and, blessedly, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

Rimsky-Korsakov was a blessing because he managed to pull together Mussorgsky’s disorganized musical legacy after the latter died at age 42, mainly from the effects of alcoholism.

After intermission came Iris Devoilee, Chen’s tender piece exploring nine aspects of femininity. The composer is Chinese but resides in France; this work premiered in Paris in 2002 to considerable acclaim. Its theme is based on the ancient Greek evocation of Iris as the rainbow, containing all the hues and moods of women.

Along with the full orchestra, five splendidly gowned women came on stage. Three played traditional Chinese instruments: Jia Li on the pipa, Nan Wang on the erhu and Xin Sun playing the guzhen, an elongated instrument that is the ancestor of the Japanese koto. In addition, two sopranos took part: Xiaoduo Chen in a western-style gown singing a western-style vocal line, and Meng Meng in more traditional (and covered-up) dress, singing in the style of Chinese opera.

It’s no wonder the Paris audience embraced Iris Devoilee; it is charmingly Impressionistic in its explanation of the female psyche. The parts are labeled “Ingenious,” “Chaste,” “Libertine,” “Sensitive,” “Tender,” “Jealous,” “Melancholic,” “Hysterical” and “Voluptuous.” Meng’s Chinese opera stylings made a delightful contrast to Xiaoduo Chen’s fluid western type of vocals.

— Margo Kline covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 