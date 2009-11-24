Montecito Bank & Trust Provides $1 Million to Local Nonprofits

Americans are languishing in the Great Recession. Unemployment has more than doubled since this time last year. In such an economy, one might assume a bank would be the last place giving away money.

On the contrary, Montecito Bank & Trust did just that Monday at its seventh annual Community Dividends luncheon at the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort. For the seventh straight year, in flush times and in lean, the bank distributed $1 million to local nonprofit organizations. This year, most definitely a lean one, the privately held bank spread its wealth among 150 groups filling critical needs in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Montecito, Carpinteria, the Santa Ynez Valley and Ventura County.

“For the second year, there’s been great financial stress in both the for-profit and nonprofit worlds,” said Michael Towbes, the bank’s chairman. “In fact,” he joked, “for-profits are looking a lot like nonprofits.”

Towbes said now is no time to pull back.

“Local nonprofit organizations contribute so much to our quality of life,” he said. “We are grateful to once again be able to take a meaningful share of our profits and distribute them to organizations in the communities we serve.

“We hope that others will join us in giving this year, particularly with the economic challenges upon us.”

More than 250 people were on hand for the celebration, and representatives of organizations receiving checks walked away with signature-blue Montecito Bank & Trust reusable bags filled with other goodies. Introduced by bank president and CEO Janet Garufis, Towbes was greeted by sustained applause.

“The checks have already been cut,” he wise-cracked. “You’re too late.”

Garufis emphasized the bank’s paths to prosperity as a convergence of its commitment to the community and the dividends program.

“It’s the best way to make that commitment come alive,” she said. “At $945 million in assets, we’re not the biggest bank ... but we’re at the top in terms of giving.

“Helping our communities grow and prosper is the essence of who we are,” she said. “And it is the patronage and loyalty of our customers who make it possible for us to continue this event.”

The importance of the Community Dividends was evident as stories of gratitude rippled through the ballroom.

Penny Jenkins, president and CEO of the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, said Montecito Bank & Trust has been very supportive of her organization and the community.

“Not only do they give their money, but they provide people,” said Jenkins, citing the innumerable bank employees who have volunteered over the years. “And (Towbes’ wife) Anne and Mike, and Janet, have always led by example in that regard.”

Jenkins said the bank’s donation would be used to provide scholarships for the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Treatment Center, which provides outpatient treatment for youth with alcohol and drug problems.

Steven Sharpe, general director of Opera Santa Barbara, said the dividends are inspirational.

“Everybody’s had a difficult year, a lot of donors are struggling,” he said. “For the bank to be an example like this causes all of us to renew our commitments.

“Our community will bounce back but we have to support our local nonprofits.”

Patricia Alpert, development director of the Carpinteria Education Foundation, tied it all together.

“Montecito Bank & Trust has been with us since Day One — 16 years ago,” she exclaimed. “And we’ve been a happy customer since Day One, too.”

Recipients of Montecito Bank & Trust’s 2009 Community Dividends are:

