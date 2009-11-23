Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 7:01 am | Mostly Cloudy 49º

 
 
 
 

Ronald Williams Photo Show Puts Sunlight on Wildflowers of Los Padres National Forest

Holiday exhibit at Faulkner Gallery will benefit Los Padres ForestWatch

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | November 23, 2009 | 10:11 p.m.

Photographer Ronald L. Williams will be sharing his art at a one-artist show next month at the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery.

The show, “Wildflowers of Los Padres National Forest,” consists of closeup photographs of native flora in the region. Williams captured his images by redirecting sunlight on a specimen with a dark background to “paint it” with light and preserve its natural beauty through his camera work. The show’s images of 19 wildflowers have a variety of vivid colors and interesting shapes and textures.

Williams is a member of the Channel City Camera Club and the Santa Barbara Art Association. He was a Channel City Camera Club print finalist in 2007 and 2008 and won a Santa Barbara Art Association honorable mention in 2009.

He and his wife, Charlotte, are members of Los Padres ForestWatch, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting wildlife habitat and wilderness landscapes in Los Padres National Forest. Half of the proceeds of sales from his December show will be donated to ForestWatch.

Opening night is 5-8 p.m. Dec. 3 as part of the Downtown Organization’s 1st Thursday celebration of art and culture. The exhibit continues through Dec. 28 at the Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St.

For more information, e-mail Williams at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.448.3589.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

