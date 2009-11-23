Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 7:11 am | Mostly Cloudy 49º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara District Hires Special-Ed Director

Dr. Michele Britton Bass, currently with Antioch University, will begin her new position in January

By Barbara Keyani | November 23, 2009 | 2:58 p.m.

The Santa Barbara School District has hired Dr. Michele Britton Bass as a special-education director.

Dr. Michele Britton Bass
Dr. Michele Britton Bass

“This is an exciting time to be working in special education and in particular in the Santa Barbara School District,” Bass said. “I am passionate about being able to make a difference in the lives of students and their families and teachers in promoting excellence in the programs in our schools and the community for individuals with disabilities. I have great hope that together we will develop an atmosphere of positive involvement and inclusiveness for all students.”

Bass received her doctorate in education, in the field of education administration, from the University of San Francisco. She earned a master’s degree in special education from Sonoma State University and a bachelor’s degree in social ecology and a teaching credential in elementary education from UC Irvine.

She is chairwoman of the Education Department at Antioch University. Prior positions include director of student teaching and field placements at California Lutheran University; coordinator for the Comprehensive Teacher Education Institute and learning disabilities specialist in the Disabled Students Program at UCSB; faculty member in the Special Education Department at California State University Northridge; and education specialist with the Special Education Resource Network of the California State Department of Education.

She has extensive experience as an education consultant and has authored numerous articles, including articles on Tourette syndrome.

The range for the director position in special education is $108,040 to $120,183. Bass will begin her employment with the Santa Barbara School District in January.

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 