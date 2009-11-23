Santa Barbara District Hires Special-Ed Director

Dr. Michele Britton Bass, currently with Antioch University, will begin her new position in January

The Santa Barbara School District has hired Dr. Michele Britton Bass as a special-education director.

“This is an exciting time to be working in special education and in particular in the Santa Barbara School District,” Bass said. “I am passionate about being able to make a difference in the lives of students and their families and teachers in promoting excellence in the programs in our schools and the community for individuals with disabilities. I have great hope that together we will develop an atmosphere of positive involvement and inclusiveness for all students.”

Bass received her doctorate in education, in the field of education administration, from the University of San Francisco. She earned a master’s degree in special education from Sonoma State University and a bachelor’s degree in social ecology and a teaching credential in elementary education from UC Irvine.

She is chairwoman of the Education Department at Antioch University. Prior positions include director of student teaching and field placements at California Lutheran University; coordinator for the Comprehensive Teacher Education Institute and learning disabilities specialist in the Disabled Students Program at UCSB; faculty member in the Special Education Department at California State University Northridge; and education specialist with the Special Education Resource Network of the California State Department of Education.

She has extensive experience as an education consultant and has authored numerous articles, including articles on Tourette syndrome.

The range for the director position in special education is $108,040 to $120,183. Bass will begin her employment with the Santa Barbara School District in January.

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.