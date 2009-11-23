SBCC Historical Photo Exhibit to Open Dec. 1

The exhibit, a look back at the college’s history and growth, will be on display in Santa Barbara City Hall

In honor of SBCC’s centennial anniversary, the college, the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College and the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission will sponsor “A Century of Success: Santa Barbara City College Historical Photo Exhibition” at Santa Barbara City Hall, 735 Anacapa St., from Dec. 1 to May 28, 2010.

More than 30 historical photographs depicting different decades of SBCC’s history and growth will be on display at the City Hall’s gallery on the first-floor hallway. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

“The college has such a long and rich history, and we are pleased to be able to share these photographs with the community in such a meaningful way,” SBCC Superintendent/President Dr. Andreea Serban said. “I want to especially thank our Foundation for SBCC and the county Arts Commission for their support in this project.”

In 1907, the California Legislature provided for the establishment of regional junior colleges, permitting the extension of the courses in the high schools to cover the freshman and sophomore years in state universities. By 1909, the Santa Barbara High School district provided classrooms and instructors at its site for this purpose. SBCC dates its founding to this landmark year when the first junior college courses were offered.

SBCC will close its yearlong centennial celebration at commencement in May 2010 with the issue of a special commemorative book highlighting the college’s 100-year history and significant educational role in the community and the state.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.