WillBridge Presents Holiday Choral Festival, Fundraiser

The Dec. 7 event will support the nonprofit's efforts to help the mentally ill and chronically homeless

By Gloria Regan | November 23, 2009 | 2:41 p.m.

WillBridge of Santa Barbara Inc. will present “Strong Hand of Providence,” its fifth annual holiday choral festival and fundraiser Dec. 7 to help raise awareness and funds for WillBridge’s efforts to house and support area residents dealing with homelessness and long-term mental illness.

The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the program will start at 7:15 p.m. All proceeds will benefit WillBridge.

The event, at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. in Santa Barbara, will feature the Vocal Point Quartet, cellist Claudia Vanderschraas and vocalist Adam Phillips, as well as a silent auction.

WillBridge serves people age 20 or older who are mentally ill and chronically homeless. WillBridge’s transitional housing component is the first step in a continuum of care preparing individuals for stability in a residential program, an independent living situation or relocation to another community.

It serves as an alternative to incarceration and helps clients reach stability in a nurturing environment; assists law enforcement and emergency personnel by decreasing time and effort spent with this population; and saves thousands of dollars in jail and hospital expenses.

WillBridge has given hope to many homeless individuals suffering from mental illness in Santa Barbara. By helping this destitute population, WillBridge is saving the community money and resources, while also decreasing the amount of service time police and hospital staff needed to address them.

While encouraging, there is still much work to be done. Supporting WillBridge through this special holiday event is one way the community can ensure people get the ongoing help they need.

Call 805.564.1911 to purchase tickets or for more information.

— Gloria Regan represents WillBridge of Santa Barbara Inc.

