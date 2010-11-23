Carpinteria School Board Member Beverly Grant Gives Farewell Speech

She reflects on being the target of 'unwarranted abuse' over Warrior mascot issue

Beverly Grant received a plaque Tuesday for four years of service on the Carpinteria Unified School District board.

The following is her farewell speech:

“This is my only chance to report on my experience as a trustee of the CUSD school board — a position I found interesting and enjoyable until we voted on the Warrior mascot issue.

“Whereupon, the three of us who voted to remove the Native American Warrior mascot were subject to unwarranted abuse. I received several death threats, was asked to leave town, and several people went to the media to say I was unfit even to be around children.

“One old warrior sent a three-page e-mail informing me that he and his friends could not believe that three white women voted as if they didn’t know their place, adding, ‘You’ll never be accepted in Carpinteria society.’

“Oh, yes, there was the attempted recall. Even recently there have been negative comments and snubs. Talk about a bullying problem!

“Having retired from the California Department of Corrections after many years of working with felony offenders, I can’t believe I was treated worse by the Warrior boosters than by any of the thousands of parolees I dealt with over the years.

“Every challenge provides an opportunity to learn more about myself and the people around me. I have found this experience provided me with an opportunity to plumb the depths of love that some people have for me, and I for them.

“Thank you.”