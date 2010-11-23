Daniel Petry: Welcome ‘Home,’ Boys

Welcome home, boys.

Before I relate a story just told to me by a classmate of mine, I wanted to set up the mood by writing about a recent study. Apparently about 20 percent of American adults are judged to be mentally ill. That corresponds to roughly 20 percent of the electorate that is progressive. Just food for thought.

I say welcome home, boys, because this story is about some U.S. combat troops returning to a nation that has gone absolutely mental. We have food police telling us — no, dictating — what food we can eat. We have California Birkenstocks wanting to mandate the types of cars we drive and what color they will be, what lifestyle is protected and, finally, they re-elect a failed governor — Moonbeam, aka Jerry Brown. We have the Obama administration communists telling us that they want censorship of the media, an administration idiot at the Federal Reserve monetizing our debt — when he lied under oath that he wouldn’t — but then all progressives lie, so that is nothing new. We have our own Afghanistan right across the border, and a border war that truly compares to the one our men and women are fighting overseas.

But remember this: Our, oh so, brilliant, I gotta leave to do some more traveling, village idiot President Barack Obama, who constantly proves that indeed a no-experience, community organizer can really screw up a wet dream, is telling us that the border is safer now than ever. A true traitor to this nation that man is (my own Yoda imitation).

Now to the story. Oh, one more point. I find the whole idea of the Transportation Security Administration and the Patriot Act to be an abomination. We warned people that enacting this progressive big brother program would turn and bite every citizen in the rear, and it has. And now the SEIU thugs want to unionize them.

On to the story.

A friend of mine sent me this about his friend’s TSA experience. He, unlike most of us, was coming back into the country from Afghanistan on a military charter.

“As the Chalk Leader for my flight home from Afghanistan, I witnessed the following:

“When we were on our way back from Afghanistan, we flew out of Bagram Airfield. We went through customs at BAF, full-body scanners (no groping or fingers in my arse), had all of our bags searched, the whole nine yards.

“Our first stop was Shannon, Ireland, to refuel. After that, we had to stop at Indianapolis, Ind., to drop off about 100 folks from the Indiana National Guard. That’s where the stupid started.

“First, everyone was forced to get off the plane — even though the plane wasn’t refueling again. All 330 people got off that plane, rather than let the 100 people from the ING get off. We were filed from the plane to a holding area. No vending machines, no means of escape. Only a male/female latrine.

“It’s probably important to mention that we were all carrying weapons. Everyone was carrying an M4 Carbine (rifle) and some, like me, were also carrying an M9 pistol. Oh, and our gunners had M-240B machine guns. Of course, the weapons weren’t loaded. And we had been cleared of all ammo well before we even got to customs at Baghram, then again at customs.

“The TSA personnel at the airport seriously considered making us unload all of the baggage from the secure cargo hold to have it reinspected. Keep in mind, this cargo had been unpacked, inspected piece by piece by U.S. Customs officials, resealed, and had bomb-sniffing dogs give it a one-hour run-through. After two hours of sitting in this holding area, the TSA decided not to reinspect our cargo — just to inspect us again: Soldiers on the way home from war, who had already been inspected, reinspected and kept in a secure holding area for two hours. OK, whatever. So we lined up to go through security again.

“This is probably another good time to remind you all that all of us were carrying actual assault rifles, and some of us were also carrying pistols.

“So we’re in line, going through one at a time. One of our soldiers had his Gerber multitool. TSA confiscated it. Kind of ridiculous, but it gets better. A few minutes later, a guy empties his pockets and has a pair of nail clippers. Nail clippers. The TSA informs the soldier that his nail clippers will be confiscated. The conversation went something like this.

“TSA guy: You can’t take those on the plane.

Soldier: What? I’ve had them since we left country.

TSA guy: You’re not supposed to have them.

Soldier: Why?

TSA guy: They can be used as a weapon.

Soldier: (Touches butt stock of the rifle.) But this actually is a weapon. And I’m allowed to take it on.

TSA guy: Yeah, but you can’t use it to take over the plane. You don’t have bullets.

Soldier: And I can take over the plane with nail clippers?

(awkward silence)

Me: Dude, just give him your nail clippers so we can get out of here. I’ll buy you a new set.

“The soldier handed the nail clippers to the TSA guy and made it through security.

“This might be a good time to remind everyone that about 233 people reboarded that plane with assault rifles, pistols and machine guns — but nothing that could have been used as a weapon.”

So I say, welcome home, boys — and for you progressives having an apoplectic fit because I use the term “boys,” get over it.

Anyway, welcome home to the land of idiots, inadequately run by far-left idiots, led by a traitor to our nation, supported by a far-left propaganda machine, underwritten by a far-left financier — all who think you guys are a threat. And to be honest, you are. You are a threat to them.

So welcome home, and we look forward to you joining in the fight.

— Santa Barbara resident Daniel Petry is the CEO and founding partner of Petry Direct Inc., a 20-year-old management firm that specializes in content production and marketing management. He attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, class of 1976, and received a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado.