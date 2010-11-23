Free Business Forum: ‘Cashing In on Your Great Ideas’

Alan Tratner will lead the Dec. 1 workshop for enterprises and nonprofits

Alan Tratner of the Santa Barbara Enterprise Center, Inventors Workshop International, Green2Gold, Tech Brew and SCORE will deliver a free workshop titled “Cashing In on Your Great Ideas,” for enterprises and nonprofits, from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 in the Olive Mill Conference Room of the Santa Barbara Business and Technology Center, 402 E.Gutierrez St.

No RSVP is needed. The public is welcome. Free parking is available on the streets.

Call 805.879.1729 for more information.

Tratner has decades of expertise in assisting start-ups, inventors and innovators, and creating and developing many public benefit nonprofit institutions.

He has received many awards, from the White House to industry, and is a nominator for the Lemelson/MIT annual award of $500,000.

Topics for the Dec. 1 talk include idea creation, protection and development; enterprising; nonprofit public benefit creation to do missions; a question-and-answer session; and handing out of resources.

Presenting institutions include SBEC, IWIEF, Tech Brew, Maverick Angels, the California Coast Venture Forum, Christie Communications, Ameravant and the Santa Barbara Business and Technology Center.

The workshop will be immediately followed by end-of-year meetings through 9 p.m. of the regional chapters of members in Inventors Workshop and Green2Gold.

Also, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Tech Brew Mega Mixer, themed “Innovation & Entrepreneurship,” will be held at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort. Free event starts at 4 p.m., followed by mini workshops and networking through 9 p.m. Click here for information and registration.