Petrini’s Restaurant Reopening at Calle Real in Goleta

Renovations are under way on space occupied by the Italian eatery until 1989

By Melinda Bie | November 23, 2010 | 6:24 p.m.

Radius Group Commercial Real Estate announced Tuesday that Petrini’s will be returning to Goleta.

A local favorite for more than 50 years, Petrini’s recently began renovations to 5711 Calle Real in the Calle Real Shopping Center, a space previously occupied by Petrini’s from 1974 until 1989.

Legendary for its thin-crust pizza and homemade salad dressings, Petrini’s first opened its doors in 1958 on Calle Laureles in Santa Barbara.

The restaurant was established by three brothers — John, Geno and Julio — whose caricatures still adorn the Petrini’s sign. The sons of Italian immigrants, the brothers’ mission was simple: to serve great, quality food at reasonable prices. More than 50 years later, this remains unchanged.

Growing up only a few blocks away, current owner Joe Bohnett was raised on the food at Petrini’s and bought the restaurant in 1995.

“We have kept the same old family recipes but added many new dishes to complement our world-famous pizza that four generations of Santa Barbarians have grown up with,” Bohnett said.

While the Calle Laureles outlet, with its trademark red checkered tablecloths, will remain open, Goleta residents can look forward to authentic Italian cooking without the commute.

“We look forward to returning to Goleta to better serve our customers and being a part of that community,” Bohnett said.

The grand opening is scheduled to take place in January.

Bob Tuler, Paul Gamberdella and Gene Deering of Radius Group represented Petrini’s in the transaction.

— Melinda Bie is the director of operations for Radius Group Commercial Real Estate.

