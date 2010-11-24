Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:54 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Planning Commissioners, Former Mayor Among City Council Applicants

So far, a dozen Santa Barbara residents have submitted paperwork to replace Assemblyman-elect Das Williams

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 24, 2010 | 2:30 a.m.

With the Nov. 29 application deadline approaching, 12 residents had filed as of Tuesday for Assemblyman-elect Das Williams’ soon-to-be-vacant seat on the Santa Barbara City Council.

Williams’ last meeting will be in December, and the council must appoint a successor to finish out his term.

Interested candidates must apply by 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

In the order their applications were submitted, the candidates so far are:

» Andy Rosenberger, a retired Santa Barbara County firefighter who has worked as director of county Emergency Services

» John Jostes, city of Santa Barbara planning commissioner

» Gerry DeWitt, former councilman and planning commissioner and executive president of the Citizens Planning Association

» Audrey Addison Williams, founder of Healing Soul of America Inc.

» Alberto Pizano, co-founder of the Flamenco Art Festival

» Chris Casebeer, who owns a real estate agency and is a past president of the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

» Cruzito Herrera Cruz, the only Latino candidate for City Council in the last election

» Willie Shaw, who works with Brotherhood of Santa Barbara

» Tom Brooks Burgher, a director at Raytheon Co.

» Sheila Lodge, former Santa Barbara mayor and councilwoman, and current planning commissioner

» Brian Fahnestock, vice president of Simpler Systems Inc. and a member of the MTD and Community Environmental Council boards of directors

» Michael Jordan, Santa Barbara planning commissioner

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

