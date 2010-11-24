Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:55 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Supporters Bid Farewell to Longtime School Board Member Bob Noel

Retiring after 12 years of service, Noel has never been 'big on idleness' and doesn't plan to start now

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 24, 2010 | 2:15 a.m.

The Santa Barbara school board is losing member Bob Noel after 12 years of his challenging questions, community outreach and big-picture perspectives on day-to-day district dealings.

In his words, “dissent and straight talk” are a vital part of the job.

“What are we doing if we only … accept what’s given to us?” he said. “It’s a structural thing — the legislature and the administration, checks and balances.”

He said he has always enjoyed a broad base of community support, and Special Education Advisory Committee and Autism Society members thanked him for his service at a reception on Tuesday.

When special-education parents first expressed concerns to the board several years ago, Noel stood up and told them all his cell phone number, SEAC parent Cathy Abarca recalled.

“He’s always trying to help those who can’t help themselves, and thinks about how things will affect the general population in a bigger picture way,” Abarca said.

Parents said his fiscal responsibility, knowledge about district procedures and advice showed parents how much he cared.

“Without your help, we’d still be shouting into the wind,” Autism Society President Marcia Eichelberger said to Noel.

He’ll be missed by board members, too, though they said they hope he will stay involved.

“I value his input tremendously,” said board member Ed Heron, who has served for two years with Noel. “When he says no, it makes every single vote better with his input.”

Members Annette Cordero, Susan Deacon and Kate Parker thanked him for being the history of the board and bringing a unique voice to various district issues.

At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Noel received a standing ovation for his years of service. He in turn thanked the board, district staff and faculty, and community members who have voted for him throughout the years and have called out to him in supermarkets and on the street.

Noel is “not big on idleness” and said he already has plans for all of his newfound free time. His UCSB course on the politics of global education is almost over, but he said teaching it opened his eyes and most likely will inspire some education-related writings of his own.

He advised the board to “keep the faith” without him and think independently. He said having a “rubber-stamp board” never helps those who really matter — the students.

His own educational success — including post-graduate work at Northwestern University from the GI Bill — only came about after dropping out of high school and being inspired after being in the Army, he said.

Noel will be replaced by Monique Limón, who was the top vote-getter in the Nov. 2 election.

“She has a huge mandate — she got more votes than a very powerful incumbent,” he said of Limón topping of Parker, who won re-election.

“I don’t know what it’s going to be like with one male up here,” Heron joked. “I think I’ll survive.”

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 