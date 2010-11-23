Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:38 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Tom Donohue: ‘This Way to Jobs’ Not All Fun and Games

Board game highlights the regulatory traps and red tape slowing down our economy

By Tom Donohue | November 23, 2010 | 6:40 p.m.

To get your point across, sometimes you have to adopt an unconventional approach. That’s what the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is doing with its new board game called “This Way to Jobs.”

Tom Donohue
Tom Donohue

This innovative product highlights the regulatory hurdles that U.S. businesses face every day. Players represent business owners who must navigate their way through a difficult road of regulations to reach the finish line, Prosperity Park.

Much like the unfortunate reality facing America’s job creators, however, getting there is easier said than done. Players must overcome the regulatory traps and red tape that are slowing down our economy.

Here are some examples of game cards:

» This year, your business of 20 employees opts to take the small-business tax credit for health insurance. In 2011, you hire six additional employees for a total of 26. Your business is no longer eligible for the tax credit as the credit is now phased out. Move back one space.

» An environmental group sues your proposed 3,200-cow dairy farm under a state National Environmental Policy Act regulation citing the cows’ methane emissions for their contribution to climate change. Go back two spaces.

To make sure that the message gets through to our elected officials, the Chamber sent copies of “This Way to Jobs” to all 535 members of Congress and to the nation’s governors. Click here to play at home.

But be forewarned. After a few spins of the wheel, you’ll be frustrated in the same way that small businesses are by today’s crushing regulatory environment.

Of course, our effort to stem the rising tide of government regulations isn’t limited solely to this game. We’re holding Congress’ feet to the fire by insisting that it stop passing sweeping, sloppy and vague bills that leave all the major decisions to unaccountable regulators. Our policy experts are deeply engaged in every step of the rule-making process, taking advantage of every opportunity to curb the worst excesses of the new health-care and financial reform laws.

Our lawyers are prepared to challenge federal agencies in court if they overstep their bounds. And we plan to hire a regulatory economist to help us weigh the costs of regulations and their impact on job creation and economic growth.

We can’t move the economy forward, create jobs and end crippling uncertainty until we stem the rising tide of burdensome regulations. We’re committed to using every means at our disposal to do so — even creating a board game to make our point.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 