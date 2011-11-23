Cancer Center’s ‘Art Heals’ Exhibit Features Work of Survivors, Community

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara invites the community to the fourth annual “Art Heals” exhibition and reception to celebrate the artists’ work.

The reception will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, 540 W. Pueblo St. This is a free event, and light refreshments will be provided.

“Art Heals” features the work of cancer patients, survivors and community members. The extraordinary collection of works gives vision and voice to the experiences of those who have been touched by cancer.

“Art fosters hope and provides a welcomed distraction, which enables people to focus on something instead of their cancer,” said Rick Scott, president of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara. “These classes allow participants to bond and support each other while sharing a creative experience, along with a lot of laughs. For many, these classes provide an opportunity for self-expression without having to use words.”

People with cancer are increasingly turning to complementary therapies to reduce symptoms, improve quality of life and boost their ability to cope with stress. Research suggests that the creative process involved in making art is healing and life-enhancing.

In order to support these and other classes offered through the Cancer Center’s Wellness Program, members of the Santa Barbara Art Association have donated their works for a raffle to be held at the reception. A wide range of activities, classes, and complementary medicine services such as yoga, nutrition, and healing touch are offered through the Center’s Wellness Program free-of-charge to those living with cancer.

The Wellness Program, in partnership with SBCC Adult Education, has provided the creative art classes for more than 10 years with a vision to help people uncover their own creativity through painting and in the process, promote health and well-being.

“This is my favorite thing that I live for,” said Janice Latuchie, art class participant since 2008. “I look forward to coming to class on Monday mornings more than anything else. The classes lift my mood, and the group provides tremendous inspiration.”

Local artist Rick Stich, who has been teaching art to cancer patients, survivors, and family members at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara for eight years, will showcase his students’ work in the hallways of the Cancer Center.

“Rick is nurturing and draws out the best in everyone,” Latuchie said.

More than 12 artists will reveal their latest masterpieces at a reception. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the reception, or by calling Ryna Jackson at 805.898.2204. Need not be present to win.

The exhibit, which is a permanent, revolving display, provides a continual source of inspiration to patients, family members, and staff at the Cancer Center. It serves as a visual reminder of the power of the creative process and the role art plays in health and healing. For more information, contact the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s wellness program at 805.898.2204 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lindsay Groark is the public relations and administrative manager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.