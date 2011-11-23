Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:38 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Lions Club’s Festival of Trees Opens Friday

Proceeds will benefit the Carpinteria Future Farmers program at Carpinteria High School

By Vincent Choate for the Carpinteria Lions Club | November 23, 2011 | 4:14 p.m.

In its second year, the Carpinteria Lions Club’s Festival of Trees is fast becoming a signature community event.

With 20 local businesses, clubs and organizations sponsoring the decoration of a tree, the venue is a showcase of eclectic holiday themes that will please visitors of all ages.

The Festival of Trees, 700 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria, will open at 11 a.m. Friday and run daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 10, with a raffle drawing for each tree to be held at noon Sunday, Dec. 11.

The event is designed to aid youth group projects in the community by selling raffle tickets for $1 each for a chance to win a tree or trees of your choice. In 2010 with 13 trees decorated, $14,751 was raised to benefit the Carpinteria Education Foundation’s Culinary Art project. In 2011, the net proceeds will benefit the Carpinteria Future Farmers program at Carpinteria High School.

The Lions Club of Carpinteria invites the entire community to visit this unique holiday venue. It’s a great holiday idea generator and excellent way to support youth in the community.

— Vincent Choate is a co-chair of the Carpinteria Lions Club’s Festival of Trees.

