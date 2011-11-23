Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:44 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Paula Theater Offers Sip of ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

New production of an old favorite by Joseph Kesselring running through Dec. 18

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | November 23, 2011 | 12:08 p.m.

Joseph Kesselring had 12 plays produced, including Arsenic and Old Lace.
Now through Dec. 18, the Santa Paula Theater Center, at 125 S. 7th St. in Santa Paula, presents as a holiday treat a new production of an old favorite, Joseph Kesselring’s Arsenic and Old Lace.

The play is directed by Andrea Tate, with sets by Mike Carnahan, lighting by Gary Richardson, costumes by Barbara Pedziwiatr and sound by Leticia Mattson-Andrea Tate, and starring Virginia Streat, Joyce Rieske, Tim Viramontes, Mark Flora and Anthony Stetson. Mark Heulitt, Alison Vance, Richard Graham and Alan Ducker also star.

Morton Brewster of Brooklyn is in love and wants to get married. To all questions about “insanity in the family,” however, this successful theater critic must either change the subject or admit to a considerable handicap in that area.

His uncle Teddy believes himself to be Theodore Roosevelt, and is digging the Panama Canal in the basement of the Brewster home. Morton’s brother is a gangland enforcer who has been grotesquely disfigured by a botched attempt to disguise himself with cosmetic surgery. His sweet elderly aunts are, not to put too fine a point on it, a team of serial killers.

As he weighs the pros and cons of matrimonial bliss, Morton must also deal with the above-named relatives whose various criminal and/or irrational enterprises, though unconnected to each other, have reached the crisis stage all at the same time. The police are now coming around and asking questions. The aunts must be made to stop. His brother must be made to depart — into the next world, if necessary. And his uncle must be persuaded to dig the Panama Canal somewhere else: The basement is full.

Arsenic and Old Lace plays at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, and $12 for children age 12 or younger. Tickets can be reserved by calling 805.525.4645 or clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer.

