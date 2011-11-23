Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:46 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Holidays on the Urban Wine Trail to Benefit Unity Shoppe

Tickets are on sale now for the Dec. 3 event featuring 16 local wineries

By Mo McFadden for the Urban Wine Trail | November 23, 2011 | 10:34 a.m.

Bigger and better than any of the previous Urban Wine Trail Holiday Parties for Unity Shoppe, this year’s event boasts 16 participants, with most of those wineries located in the city limits.

Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, guests can tour the unique Urban Wine Trail in the comfort of a luxury shuttle. Each winery will pour four limited release wines from Santa Barbara County accompanied by delicious appetizers.

Tickets are $50, and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Unity Shoppe.

Christian Garvin, owner/winemaker at Oreana Winery, who along with Unity’s executive director, Tom Reed, conceived the Urban Wine Trail event for the Unity Shoppe four years ago, each bring unique elements to the festivities. Reed, dressed in his tuxedo, will chauffeur folks in his classic Rolls Royce (seats only four) around the wineries, while Garvin’s winery at the epicenter of the Urban Wine Trail (Anacapa and Yanonali streets) will have live music to add a bounce in your step as you sample and taste your way around the Urban Wine Trail.

Shuttles, donated by Easy Lift, will tour people from winery to winery, although many of the wineries located in the downtown Funk Zone are within walking distance of one another.

Participating wineries include: Carr Vineyards & Winery, Jaffurs Wine Cellars, Kalyra Winery, Kunin Wines, Margerum Wine Co., Municipal Winemakers, Oreana Winery, Santa Barbara Winery, Summerland Winery and Whitcraft Winery.

New additions to the Holiday Party on the Urban Wine Trail are Au Bon Climat, Cottonwood Canyon, Babcock Winery & Vineyards and Pali; plus tasting rooms/wine stores Corks & Crowns, La Tour and Deep Sea rounding out the cohorts of Christmas cheer.

Holidays on the Urban Wine Trail tickets are $50 per person, which give you a passport, map and logo glass, are available at all the participating wineries. Click here to order online.

— Mo McFadden is a publicist representing the Urban Wine Trail.

 
