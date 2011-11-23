Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:36 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Firefighters Rescue Man Stuck in Tree After Being Electrocuted

Officials say the man, who had been performing tree-trimming work, suffered severe burns but remained conscious

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | November 23, 2011 | 8:03 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department rescued a man Wednesday afternoon who was electrocuted while performing tree-trimming work.

Fire engines, a battalion chief and American Medical Response responded at 1:23 p.m. to a report of a man stuck in a tree in the first block of East Valerio Street. While en route to the scene, they learned that the man had been electrocuted, according to City Fire Department spokesman Ryan DiGuilio.

He said the first units on scene reported the man to be conscious and about 30 feet in the air hanging upside down. His harness had begun to fail and was holding him by his ankles.

Firefighters attached a harness to the victim and lowered him to the ground using a 35-foot ladder and ropes, DiGuilio said.

The man had suffered severe electrical burns but remained conscious. He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. His condition was unknown Wednesday afternoon.

