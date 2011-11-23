Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:40 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Trade in Winter Coats for People in Need and Receive Free Coffee

Local businesses team up with the One Warm Coat community service project

By Trudi Carey for The Carey Group | November 23, 2011 | 2:18 p.m.

The need has never been greater and it’s never been easier to make a difference in the community. Here is your opportunity to make sure that nobody goes without such a basic necessity as a coat this winter.

Twin Cups Drive-Up Coffee & Frozen Yogurt and Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners are collecting clean, gently used coats and jackets as part of the One Warm Coat community service project together with Patterson Self-Storage, Santa Barbara Wine Storage and The Carey Group.

Coats of all shapes and sizes are welcome.

One Warm Coat is dedicated to distributing reusable coats, free of charge, directly to local children and adults. The program is an easy way for you and your family to pass along coats and jackets that you no longer need.

Twin Cups and Ablitt’s have made donating a coat simple. Just bring your clean, gently used coats and jackets to Twin Cups Drive-Up at 5329 Calle Real (in front of Patterson Self-Storage) between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends, or to Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners at 14 W. Gutierrez St. from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays now through Friday, Dec. 23.

Twin Cups and Ablitt’s will take care of the rest. All donated coats will be dry cleaned and delivered by Ablitt’s to Transition House, Unity Shoppe, Catholic Charities, Casa Esperanza and the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission for distribution to local people in need.

As a thank you, donors will receive from The Carey Group and Patterson Self-Storage a $5 gift card to Twin Cups to be used toward a specialty coffee, frozen yogurt or pastry.

For more information, click here.

— Trudi Carey is president of The Carey Group.

