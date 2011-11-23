Providence Hall Presents Free ‘Sticky Faith’ Seminar

Dr. Kara Powell will offer tips for families to help children stay committed to their faith

When it comes to kids, what sticks? Jam on fingers? Gum on shoes? Good manners? Family faith values?

According to research conducted by the Fuller Youth Institute, 40 to 50 percent of graduating seniors pick up their diplomas and ditch their Christian faith. Why is that? And what can parents and youth leaders do when kids are in preschool, elementary school, middle school, high school or college to help them develop faith that sticks?

Providence Presents welcomes Dr. Kara Powell, author and executive director of the Fuller Youth Institute, for a free “Sticky Faith” seminar from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Join Santa Barbara-area educators, pastors and parents to take a practical look at the deep research conducted by the Fuller Youth Institute and Dr. Powell’s tips on how families can help their children develop a lasting faith commitment.

There is no charge to attend this event, which is open to all who are interested.

Providence Presents has partnered with local nonprofits, schools and churches since 2009 to provide quality forums and discussions on how to parent and support children and teens.

Click here to register for the event.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.