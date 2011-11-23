Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:42 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall Presents Free ‘Sticky Faith’ Seminar

Dr. Kara Powell will offer tips for families to help children stay committed to their faith

By Elaine Rottman for Providence Hall | November 23, 2011 | 12:50 p.m.

When it comes to kids, what sticks? Jam on fingers? Gum on shoes? Good manners? Family faith values?

According to research conducted by the Fuller Youth Institute, 40 to 50 percent of graduating seniors pick up their diplomas and ditch their Christian faith. Why is that? And what can parents and youth leaders do when kids are in preschool, elementary school, middle school, high school or college to help them develop faith that sticks?

Providence Presents welcomes Dr. Kara Powell, author and executive director of the Fuller Youth Institute, for a free “Sticky Faith” seminar from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Join Santa Barbara-area educators, pastors and parents to take a practical look at the deep research conducted by the Fuller Youth Institute and Dr. Powell’s tips on how families can help their children develop a lasting faith commitment.

There is no charge to attend this event, which is open to all who are interested.

Providence Presents has partnered with local nonprofits, schools and churches since 2009 to provide quality forums and discussions on how to parent and support children and teens.

Click here to register for the event.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 