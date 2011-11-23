Santa Barbara County Transitioning to Low Fire Season Preparedness Level

Ban on permit burning will be lifted at 8 a.m. Thursday

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in cooperation with the Operational Area Fire Departments, will transition from a High Fire Season to a Low Fire Season Preparedness Level.

Response levels may vary on a daily basis based on predicted weather patterns and local fuel moisture levels. If the potential exists, staffing levels can be increased. The response levels will be evaluated each day during the Low Fire Season Preparedness Level.

With the transition to the Low Fire Season Preparedness Level, the ban on permit burning within State Responsibility Areas (SRA) and Local Responsibility Areas (LRA) within the jurisdiction of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be lifted. Individuals with a valid permit may resume permitted burning in Santa Barbara County.

Before issuance of a permit, all burn sites and piles will be inspected by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department for compliance with the appropriate permit conditions.

Although the fire danger has decreased considerably, it is still possible to have wildfires during the winter months in Southern California. Santa Barbara County residents are encouraged to continue to reduce flammable vegetation around their structures, property and roads. Through the Ready! Set! Go! program, land owners have the opportunity to be educated about issues concerning defensible space and vegetation removal.

Click here for information about the Ready! Set! Go! program.

— David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.