Downtown Santa Barbara Street Maintenance Nears Completion

Rain hampers city's slurry seal project, expected to be done in two weeks

The dreaded rows of orange cones along downtown Santa Barbara’s main thoroughfares should be gone in two weeks, according to city of Santa Barbara principal engineer John Ewasiuk.

The city’s slurry seal project on roads, including Anacapa and Chapala streets, has fallen behind because of rain, he said.

Pavement maintenance projects on major roads are undertaken every five or six years, and this one has intersections and driveways left to be completed.

The city’s Public Works Department hopes to take advantage of good weather to get it done, Ewasiuk said.

Construction will continue the week of Nov. 28.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.