Sara Bareilles to Headline Kids Helping Kids Benefit Concert

Singer Tyrone Wells will open for the Jan. 7 event, with tickets on sale starting Wednesday

By Michael Mead for Kids Helping Kids | November 23, 2011 | 12:57 p.m.

Amid excitement and anticipation, Kids Helping Kids has unveiled Sara Bareilles as this year’s headlining artist for its annual benefit concert.

Sara Bareilles
Singer and songwriter Tyrone Wells, who has opened for several Kids Helping Kids concerts and will open again this year, delivered the news to audience members during a concert at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club. Headlining artists in the past have been Toad the Wet Sprocket, Five for Fighting and Mat Kearney.

“The four times I have had the privilege of being involved with Kids Helping Kids,” Wells said, “I was absolutely blown away by the professionalism and enthusiastic, meaningful efforts of the students.”

Bareilles first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with her widely successful hit “Love Song,” which reached No. 1 in 22 countries around the world from her debut album Little Voice. Since then, the Eureka native has gone on to sell more than 1 million copies of her debut album and earn three Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Love Song.”

Bareilles’ critically acclaimed sophomore release Kaleidoscope Heart, released in September 2010, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and has gained critical praise everywhere, including The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, People and the Los Angeles Times.

The album yielded the hit single “King of Anything,” which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The benefit concert this year will once again take place at the 1,600-seat Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara on Jan. 7. Tickets may be purchased at the Granada box office, or online by clicking here, beginning at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Founded in 2002, Kids Helping Kids is entering its 10th year of existence, and its first as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Composed of 107 students enrolled in San Marcos High School’s Advanced Placement economics class, members of Kids Helping Kids strive to fulfill their mission statement to be “empowered students making a difference from the classroom to the community.”

Since 2002, Kids Helping Kids has been successful in raising more than $500,000. Last year’s group of students grossed more than $165,000. Under the leadership of San Marcos senior and CEO Kelly Shara, this year’s students aim to add to that figure.

“While last year’s class did an amazing job, this year we are hoping to expand on what they did in order to be able to give back to the community even more,” Shara said.

Kids Helping Kids donates to a variety of recipients, locally and internationally. The Santa Barbara Unity Shoppe has been one of Kids Helping Kids’ biggest beneficiaries.

In addition, last year, Kids Helping Kids gave $5,000 to Ubumwe Community Center in Gisenyi, Rwanda, to lay the foundation for its preschool project. Most organizations are not without a guiding hand. For Kids Helping Kids, Jamie DeVries is that hand. DeVries is the president of Kids Helping Kids and the teacher of the San Marcos Advanced Placement economics program.

“It is so impressive seeing 107 students living beyond their own self-interests,” he said.

Kids Helping Kids welcomes and encourages the public to attend the concert and enjoy an evening of great music in a friendly atmosphere. They believe that in doing so, contributions will go toward making a positive impact on the lives of those less fortunate.

To get involved with Kids Helping Kids, click here to contact Shara, DeVries or Marketing Director Nick Carney.

— Michael Mead represents Kids Helping Kids.

