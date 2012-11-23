CSUCI’s Beatles Guest Artist Series to Host Grammy Winner Geoff Emerick

CSU Channel Islands invites the public and campus community to a moderated discussion with legendary Grammy Award-winning engineer and producer Geoff Emerick, best-known for his work with The Beatles.

The free event will be held at 3 p.m. next Thursday, Nov. 29, in the Grand Salon on the CI campus. Online reservations are required; click here.

Emerick’s appearance is part of an ongoing Beatles Guest Artist Series hosted by CI’s Art and Performing Arts Program and created by Dr. Paul Murphy as part of his PAMU/ART 231 course, The Beatles: Music, Fashion and Culture.

Each semester, Murphy brings in guest artists who have worked with the Fab Four to share their stories, insights, experience and advice with students and the community. The series is sponsored through support from student Instructionally Related Activities funds; the event’s additional sponsors are CI’s Art and Performing Arts Programs and the Martin V. Smith School of Business & Economics. Previous guests have included guitarist Laurence Juber and Beatles tribute band Paperback Writer.

Emerick is a four-time Grammy-winning engineer and producer. He began working as an assistant engineer in London’s EMI studio in 1962, at age 15. In 1966, he became the Beatles’ senior engineer and right-hand man to producer George Martin. Together, they recorded some of the Beatles’ most innovative and popular albums, including Revolver, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Magical Mystery Tour, The Beatles (aka The White Album) and Abbey Road.

Emerick pioneered many recording techniques that are still commonly used today. In 1969, he was hired directly by the Beatles and their Apple Corps Ltd. company and put in charge of constructing a new state-of-the-art recording studio. His post-Beatles career includes working with Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello, Supertramp, Cheap Trick, Jeff Beck and many others.

Guests should RSVP online by clicking here. Limited parking is available on campus with the purchase of a $6 daily permit; follow signs to the parking permit dispensers. Free parking is available at the Camarillo Metrolink Station/Lewis Road parking lot in Camarillo with bus service to and from the campus. Riders should board the CI Vista Bus to the campus; the cash-only fare is $1.25 each way. Buses arrive and depart from the Camarillo Metrolink Station every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. For exact times, check the schedule by clicking here.

Persons who, because of a special need or condition, would like to request an accommodation should contact Disability Resource Programs at 805.437.3331 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) as soon as possible but no later than five business days before the event, so that appropriate arrangements can be made.

For more information, contact Murphy at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 310.804.3581, or Jodi Delmonte, faculty support assistant, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.437.3517.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.