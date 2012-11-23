Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 7:09 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Take an Autumn Walk on the Beach

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | November 23, 2012 | 12:28 p.m.

Take a walk on the beach. It’s so easy; all that’s necessary is to get yourself there by car, bike, bus, taxi or horse (in which case it does at least some of the beach walking for you).

You needn’t carry a thing with you for a short stroll along the edge of the water. A half-hour to an hour walk may well make you feel new again, revitalized and energized.

The seashore has healing power plus an ability to reduce our stress levels. Perhaps it is the pretty visual setting. Perhaps it is the sound of the waves rushing to shore punctuated by shorebirds and sea birds. Perhaps it is the healthy walk in sand that feels good underfoot. Whatever it is, it works for most of us, and I encourage you to get out there and enjoy our beaches.

Options include carrying a great many things. A camera is a natural addition, opening new vistas of opportunities for downloaded and shareable memories.

Here’s a suggestion for those with slick smartphones. Walk along the beach holding your phone’s camera out in front of you and aimed toward you at arm’s distance, which gives plenty of background in addition to your smiling face. Press the button to record video with sound, and talk to a friend or relative for awhile, taking short breaks to rotate the camera for a panoramic view of your beach. Now save it and send it to the person. It will be a very personal touch.

Keep a sharp eye out for porpoises working along the beaches for their favorite food — fish.

Speaking of which, another set of gear you could opt to carry with you includes a rod, reel and tackle kit to cast for barred surf perch. We’re getting into a very good time of year for surf perch fishing.

If you are lucky enough to have a healthy dog, bring the critter along, with a leash. You will enjoy the experience, but the dog will absolutely love the good times. Well, most dogs will anyway.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 