Captain’s Log: Take an Autumn Walk on the Beach

Take a walk on the beach. It’s so easy; all that’s necessary is to get yourself there by car, bike, bus, taxi or horse (in which case it does at least some of the beach walking for you).

You needn’t carry a thing with you for a short stroll along the edge of the water. A half-hour to an hour walk may well make you feel new again, revitalized and energized.

The seashore has healing power plus an ability to reduce our stress levels. Perhaps it is the pretty visual setting. Perhaps it is the sound of the waves rushing to shore punctuated by shorebirds and sea birds. Perhaps it is the healthy walk in sand that feels good underfoot. Whatever it is, it works for most of us, and I encourage you to get out there and enjoy our beaches.

Options include carrying a great many things. A camera is a natural addition, opening new vistas of opportunities for downloaded and shareable memories.

Here’s a suggestion for those with slick smartphones. Walk along the beach holding your phone’s camera out in front of you and aimed toward you at arm’s distance, which gives plenty of background in addition to your smiling face. Press the button to record video with sound, and talk to a friend or relative for awhile, taking short breaks to rotate the camera for a panoramic view of your beach. Now save it and send it to the person. It will be a very personal touch.

Keep a sharp eye out for porpoises working along the beaches for their favorite food — fish.

Speaking of which, another set of gear you could opt to carry with you includes a rod, reel and tackle kit to cast for barred surf perch. We’re getting into a very good time of year for surf perch fishing.

If you are lucky enough to have a healthy dog, bring the critter along, with a leash. You will enjoy the experience, but the dog will absolutely love the good times. Well, most dogs will anyway.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.