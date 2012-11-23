Cox, BackBeat TV to Unveil Making of Santa Barbara Teen Star

Just eight months after winning Teen Star on the stage of the Granada Theatre, Rachel La Commare will release her first music video, and Cox Communications will unveil its BackBeat TV production of the making of Teen Star Santa Barbara.

A private film screening will be held Friday in the Anacapa Room at Arch Rock Fish, 608 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

La Commare worked with BackBeat TV and recorded the video at Playback Recording Studio, where Katy Perry recorded her Teenage Dream album. La Commare recently wowed the crowd at the Lobero Theatre with multi-platinum-selling artist Jim Brickman, and was asked to work with him on future performances.

“This is an evening of firsts for Teen Star,” said Joe Lambert, founder and executive producer. “This is the first time all the winners will be performing in one place, the first time a music video will be produced and shown for a Teen Star winner, and the first time a Teen Star feature documentary will be premiered. It’s just incredible!”

This is also a first in a series of collaborative efforts between Arch Rock Fish and Teen Star Santa Barbara. Arch Rock Fish is committed to connecting to the Santa Barbara community through many philanthropic efforts. This particular nonprofit is especially significant to Arch Rock Fish owner Jeremiah Higgins.

“Something that has been important to me as long as I can remember is kids learning music,” he said. “Music is as important as eating and breathing. This is the perfect partnership, not only do kids learn to express their talent through Teen Star but the proceeds go back to Santa Barbara County schools music departments. This is a perfect partnership for us all.”

Santa Barbara Teen Star is a competition to discover the freshest teen solo singing talent in Santa Barbara County, while also benefiting the high school performing arts departments.

The success of this year would not be possible without sponsorship by Deckers Outdoor Corp., Mentor Worldwide LLC, the Chumash Band of Indians, the Girsh and Hochman families, and Virgil Elings.

— Maria Long is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Teen Star.