Fire at Apartment Complex Destroys Carport, Vehicles

A fire broke out early Friday at an apartment complex at 919 E. Main St. in Santa Maria, destroying a portion of a carport and two vehicles and damaging 10 others.

Battalion Chief Scott Johnson said an aggressive attack with multiple lines prevented the fire from extending into the living areas of the complex.

He said about 75 feet of the carport was destroyed and another 75 feet sustained heavy smoke damage.

Santa Maria Fire Department crews were called to the scene about 2:20 a.m. Four engines and one ladder truck responded.

The fire was declared under control at 3:30 a.m. Investigators are working to determine the cause.

Johnson said the preliminary damage estimate was set at $300,000 to the structure and $50,000 to vehicles and contents.

Santa Maria police officers assisted with evacuation and access. San Luis Obispo County Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire provided city coverage during the fire. American Medical Response provided a stand-by crew at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

